SDUSD President Richard Barrera ‘proud’ of teachers volunteering to teach migrants





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There are now over 900 teenage migrants being sheltered at the San Diego Convention Center, according to U.S. Health and Human Services. The migrant’s arrival comes as a COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread in the shelter, with 10 additional girls testing positive, bringing the total to 92.

In-person education has also begun for migrant children with curriculum including English language development, social-emotional learning, arts and geography.

It’s raising concern among some who say the San Diego County Board of Education is not being transparent about the programs in place at the Convention Center.

Former SDCOE board member Mark Powell says his “phone was blowing up today with parents saying, ‘Why is my child doing hybrid learning two days a week, and these kids are having five days a week of instruction when the COVID rate is so much higher?'”

San Diego Unified Board President, Richard Barrera, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss why teachers are allowed to volunteer to instruct these migrants in-person, while San Diego students have been distance learning for over a year.

Barrera said he is “proud” of the San Diego Unified teachers who are volunteering to provide in-person during their Spring break.

Barrera added that they are “very, very confident that we will be able to be back full-time, five days a week, in-person learning, starting in the Fall.”

San Diego Unified will also continue to provide a distance learning option for parents who don’t want to send their kids back to the classroom.

