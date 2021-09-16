SDUSD President Richard Barrera supports plan to vaccinate ALL eligible students





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, the Los Angeles Unified School District mandated all students get vaccinated.

Now, the San Diego Unified School District has scheduled a public discussion regarding a similar policy for San Diego students.

The discussion will be hosted by the San Diego Unified Board of Education in open session at the next regular meeting on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

SDUSD Board President Richard Barrera discussed the upcoming discussion with KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego.

Barrera couldn’t predict what other people would say at the meeting, but said his personal opinion is that eligible students need to be vaccinated.

If that isn’t enough, Barrera confirmed that SDUSD students will need to be vaccinated, wear a mask, and be tested on a regular basis.

Opponents to these policies are quick to call the district’s treatment of their children abusive.

Furthermore, vaccinated students will still be forced to wear masks. He did not expand on the science behind that rule, but said “all these strategies build upon another.”

To conclude the interview, Barrera said the district will be guided “by the best science available to us.”

The announcement was made by SDUSD on Twitter, and comes shortly after Governor Gavin Newsom defeated the recall effort.

After more than a year of saying schools will reopen when teachers are vaccinated, @SDSchools President Richard Barrera now believes all eligible STUDENTS should be vaccinated. "It is the responsible thing to do." Full Story: https://t.co/zwef6oebh4 pic.twitter.com/ZqVkMPkZgA — KUSI News (@KUSINews) September 16, 2021

Are you the parent of a student in the San Diego Unified School District? According to the person in charge, Richard Barrera, the science says vaccinated students will still be forced to wear a mask in the classroom, AND undergo testing. Full Interview: https://t.co/D3tMcCYYCR pic.twitter.com/kslCFFNlx8 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) September 16, 2021

Concerts – Safe

Sporting Events – Safe

Restaurants – Safe

Bars – Safe Speaking to the @SDSchools Board? NOT SAFE. SDUSD will not allow concerned parents to show up in-person and speak in opposition to the potential vaccine mandate. Full Interview: https://t.co/D3tMcCYYCR pic.twitter.com/RKe3DYgE1s — KUSI News (@KUSINews) September 16, 2021

NEWS: The San Diego Unified Board of Education plans to publicly discuss a potential vaccine mandate for staff and eligible students, in open session at the next regular meeting on Tuesday, September 28. — San Diego Unified (@sdschools) September 16, 2021