SDUSD President Richard Barrera supports plan to vaccinate ALL eligible students
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, the Los Angeles Unified School District mandated all students get vaccinated.
Now, the San Diego Unified School District has scheduled a public discussion regarding a similar policy for San Diego students.
The discussion will be hosted by the San Diego Unified Board of Education in open session at the next regular meeting on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.
SDUSD Board President Richard Barrera discussed the upcoming discussion with KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego.
Barrera couldn’t predict what other people would say at the meeting, but said his personal opinion is that eligible students need to be vaccinated.
If that isn’t enough, Barrera confirmed that SDUSD students will need to be vaccinated, wear a mask, and be tested on a regular basis.
Opponents to these policies are quick to call the district’s treatment of their children abusive.
Furthermore, vaccinated students will still be forced to wear masks. He did not expand on the science behind that rule, but said “all these strategies build upon another.”
To conclude the interview, Barrera said the district will be guided “by the best science available to us.”
The announcement was made by SDUSD on Twitter, and comes shortly after Governor Gavin Newsom defeated the recall effort.
