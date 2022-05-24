SDUSD reimplements indoor mask mandate amid rising COVID cases





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Because of the rising COVID cases, San Diego Unified School District says it will be reimplementing the unpopular mask mandates to combat the trend.

Starting Wednesday, individual schools will resume required masking indoors for at least 14-days when:

There are at least three outbreaks within two weeks, including three or more cases in an individual classroom or group at a school, and more than five-percent of the school population is infected.

or

or If in a three consecutive-day span, ten or more-percent of the student population is absent each day due to illness.

District-wide, all schools and district sites will return to required indoor masking when San Diego County is in the high level under the CDC.

Families will be notified if their school or the district reach these levels for masks to be required indoors.

This letter was issued to staff and families of SDUSD:

Dear San Diego Unified Staff and Families; Over the past several weeks there has been a steady increase in COVID-19 cases in our schools, our local communities in San Diego County, and across our country as a whole. While this is not the rapid surge we saw in January, it is still a concern and a trend that we expect to continue. In an effort to be prepared for any spread in our schools, San Diego Unified is adopting the following parameters for increasing our mitigation strategies if necessary. Effective Wednesday, May 25, 2022, indoor masking may return to required status for individual schools and/or the District if the following risk levels are reached. This would apply to the remainder of the 2021-22 school year and 2022 summer school. Individual schools will resume required masking indoors for a minimum of a 14-day period, when:

Within the past 14 days, at least three outbreaks (three or more cases in an individual classroom or stable group constitutes one outbreak) have occurred in the school, AND more than 5% of the school population (students and staff) is infected. OR,

In a 3 consecutive-day span, 10% or more of the student population is absent each day due to illness. Note this metric will not apply to 2022 summer school.

Districtwide, all schools and district sites will return to required indoor masking when San Diego County is in the High Level (orange) under CDC Community Level.

Families will be notified if their school(s) or the District reach these levels for masks to be required indoors. To learn more about the safety mitigation strategies in place or to check the COVID-19 case rates at your school, visit the COVID-19 Information page. Sincerely, San Diego Unified School District

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KUSI News (@kusinews)