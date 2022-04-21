SDUSD school board candidate on opposition to school vaccine mandates

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Unified will be moving forward with a vaccine mandate, despite the governor delaying the statewide vaccine mandate for schools until summer 2023

Many critics support the vaccine and actively fight against vaccine hesitancy, but still believe they should not be mandated.

District C Candidate for the San Diego Unified School Board, Becca Williams, is one of those in favor of choice and joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss her run for the position.