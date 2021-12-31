SDUSD searches for a new superintendent while dealing with the 2022 school year with COVID

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Board of Education has picked two finalists for the Superintendent position at the San Diego Unified School District, Dr. Susan Enfield and Dr. Lamont A. Jackson.

On top of the search for the new Superintendent position, with the recent spike in COVID-19 numbers students at SDUSD schools are asked to test three days before returning to school.

97,000 students are being sent free rapid COVID-19 testing kits this upcoming weekend, two tests will be included: one for 3 days before and one for the first day back to school.

San Diego Unified is not requiring families to report their COVID test results, but if a student tests positive, the district wants them to stay home and report the test result to their school.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Matt Prichard talked with Dr. Sharon Whitehurst Payne about the happenings within SDUSD for 2022.