SDUSD sends out termination letters to 73 employees for failing to get fully vaccinated

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday marked the deadline for all San Diego Unified School District staff to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination.

In the wake of the deadline, termination notices have been sent out to dozens of school district workers who refuse to comply with the vaccine mandate.

Out of the district’s roughly 15,000 employees, 73 will receive letters of termination.

12 of those are credentialed employees, like teachers.

61 are non-credentialed employees like bus drivers or custodians.

SDUSD Chief Human Resources Officer, Acacia Thede, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the potential impact on the district.