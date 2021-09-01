SDUSD students return for second day of in-person learning

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Unified School District students are going back to class for in-person learning this week as the district looks to find a new superintendent after Cindy Marten was named the new deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Education.

Richard Barrera, President of the SDUSD School Board, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the search for a new superintendent, among other topics.

Barrera described that students and staff are all excited for school to begin again, but added that they are still remaining conscious of the virus.

SDUSD has started their series of community engagement sessions in efforts to collect input from the public and look for an excellent new superintendent for the district.