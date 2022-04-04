SDUSD students return to class without masks for the first time since 2020

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Students within the San Diego Unified School District returned to classes without masks Monday, returning after spring break.

Susan Barndollar, Executive Director of Nursing and Wellness at the San Diego Unified School District, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss how SDUSD’s first day back without masks ensued.

Barndollar mentioned that the first day without masks was conducted well, with many still electing to wear masks indoor and out.

Masks are still mandatory in the health office, the “go-home” tent area, and COVID-19 testing areas.

There were no issues of compliance in the mandatory areas, Barndollar stated.