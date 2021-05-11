SDUSD Superintendent Cindy Marten confirmed as U.S. Deputy Education Secretary

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Unified School District Superintendent Cindy Marten was confirmed Tuesday as the nation’s next deputy education secretary.

The U.S. Senate voted 54-44 to confirm Marten, who was nominated for the post earlier this year by the Biden administration.

The school district applauded the move in a tweet that read, “Exciting news! We are proud to share that Superintendent Cindy Marten has been confirmed as the next U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education, and will prepare to transition from San Diego Unified to Washington, D.C., to serve President @JoeBiden and students nationwide.”

Lamont Jackson, San Diego Unified Area superintendent, is serving as interim superintendent through the end of the year until a permanent replacement is found.

Marten has served as SDUSD superintendent for the past eight years, and was previously a principal, teacher and administrator. She got her start as a teacher and school-wide literacy specialist in the Poway Unified School District and has worked as an educator for 32 years, including 17 years as a teacher and stretches as a principal and vice principal.