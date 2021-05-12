SDUSD urges parents to enroll children in early learning programs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fall will bring not only autumn leaves, but also five days of in-person instruction every week for kindergarten all the way up through high school.

All students enrolled in the 2021-22 school year will be eligible for free breakfast, lunch, and dinner, making 21 meals a week.

Swift enrollment in the 2021-22 school year also allows eligibility in the Level-Up Summer of Learning and Joy program.

Early learning program enrollment — which is for 3-4-year-olds — is a separate process from regular enrollment.

Full day TK4 programs will be available at 54 elementary schools and part-day programs will be available at 17 schools.

Research has shown that early education has profound and lifelong benefits.

Information on registering and summer options will be available on the district’s website later this month.

Marceline Marques, SDUSD’s Operations Support Officer, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the district’s early learning programs.