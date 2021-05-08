SDUSD urges parents to enroll young children in district’s early learning programs





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Unified School District is planning for a five-day-a-week, in-person instruction come fall 2021 for kindergarten through high school.

Marceline Marques, Operations Support Officer from the San Diego Unified School District, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to urge listening viewers to enroll now.

All students enrolled in the 2021-2022 school year will receive access to free meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner — making 21 free meals a week.

A swift enrollment also grants eligibility for SDUSD’s Level-Up Summer of Learning and Joy program.

More information on the summer programs will come to the SDUSD’s website later on in May 2021.

Students benefit from early education programs throughout K-12 and beyond, research says.

The district is offering early learning opportunities through part-day school for children aged 3-4 at various district schools, with full days available as well.

Applications opened May 3 and are continuing.