SDUSD VP shares reaction to councilmember’s open letter on Lincoln High

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Councilmember District 5, Monica Montgomery-Steppe, recently wrote an open letter expressing her strong concerns for the issues surrounding the quality of education provided at Lincoln High School.

Montgomery-Steppe said she notices “familiar disparities that indicate there is much more work to do regarding equal access to a quality education in the City of San Diego.”

San Diego Unified School District Board Vice President Dr. Sharon Whitehurst-Payne joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the letter and her observations of Lincoln High School’s quality of education.