SDUSD will require students ages five and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Unified School District is now requiring students age 5 and older to get the COVID vaccine for the next school year.

Currently the vaccine only impacts students 16 and up since the district mandate stipulates students need to be in the age group where the vaccine has full FDA approval.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffies talked with Dr. Jeff Barke, a Board Certified Physician, bout if it medically sound to even require teenagers to get the vaccine.