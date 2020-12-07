SDUSD’s Richard Barrera reacts to NY Post story revealing “white privilege” training

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Unified School District officials are responding to a recent story by the New York Post titled, “San Diego School District held ‘white privilege’ training, told teachers ‘you are racist.'”

The NY Post reported that the, “San Diego Unified School District began the sessions with instructors telling the faculty members that they will experience “guilt, anger, apathy [and] closed-mindedness” because of their “white fragility,” according to leaked documents obtained by journalist Christopher F. Rufo.”

Continuing to explain that, “the training sessions come after the district vowed to become “anti-racist” amid nationwide protests against racial injustice, which began in the wake of the cop-involved killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.”

The documents obtained by Christopher Rufo say, “white people in America have an ability to thrive, not just survive.”

In the training, SDUSD teachers are asked to confront and examine their “white privilege,” and to help others see their privilege as well.

In response the the article, SDUSD Superintendent Cindy Marten released a statement saying, “the report includes inaccurate and misleading statements about a successful professional development session offered to teachers on a voluntary basis. Following the murder of George Floyd, we provided teachers with voluntary trainings from the racial healing handbook. The content from the racial healing handbook are not secret, the book on which they are based is available on Amazon. The author is a respected academic. The training was not mandatory. Hundred of teachers participated voluntarily.”

Vice President of the San Diego Unified School Board, Richard Barrera, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the training, and explain why he says the NY Post’s story is misleading.