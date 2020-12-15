SDUSD’s Richard Barrera says vaccine rollout will eventually reopen schools

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As vaccines begin to rollout and be distributed across the country, many people now wonder when school officials will consider a return back to in-person learning.

San Diego Unified Board VP Richard Barrera explained the vaccine rollout will “eventually” lead to the reopening of their schools. Barrera said they are pushing for teachers to get vaccinated, so they can begin planning the reopening process.

Barrera explained, “while we wait for the vaccine, which will certainly be a difference maker, there’s a lot of work that we can do both as a community and in our schools to be ready, to start our students return to campus. And so as these things happen in 2021, we are hopeful that sooner rather than later, we can get our students back on our campuses.”

Barrera admitted there is “no question that students have been struggling during this online period,” but insisted it is “less of a decline than they had anticipated.”