SDUSU on guidelines for going back to school in the Fall

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California’s Department of Education has released a detailed how-to guide to safely reopen schools in the age of face masks and physical distancing. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond says it will serve as a road map for school districts as they prepare for the return of classes.

The 55-page manual released Monday titled “Stronger Together: A Guidebook for the Safe Reopening of California’s Public Schools.”

Thurmond says many parents have also expressed an interest in continuing online learning, which will be incorporated. Schools across California have been closed since mid-March when Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order due to the pandemic.

San Diego Unified School District Superintendent Cindy Marten joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss her thoughts on State Superintendent Thurmond’s plan on getting schools back to class in the Fall.