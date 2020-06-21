Sea Life Carlsbad Aquarium at Legoland California Resort reopens

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An exploration of sharks, rays, tropical fish and other sea animals await guests as Sea Life aquarium officially reopened on June 20. The aquarium, located at Legoland California Resort and built for kids and families, said they were eagerly awaiting visitors.

During the temporary break in operation, the aquarium filled with 4,000 sea animals has been active and thriving.

The Sea Life workers have welcomed baby cuttlefish and await the birth of baby horn sharks. Guests can explore the 200,000-gallon ocean tank as they walk below Spotted Eagle Rays, Grey Reef Sharks, a Queensland Grouper among other sea animals and learn about bioluminescent tides at Sea at Night.

“We are excited to reopen Sea Life Aquarium and share the underwater world filled with thousands of sea animals with our guests,” Said General Manager Kurt Stocks. “With kids out of school for summer, the aquarium is a great place for a day excursion for families looking to enjoy a fun, educational experience.”

The aquarium is the first attraction to open at the resort as Legoland still awaits state approval for the park’s proposed July 1 reopening date.

As guests and employees’ health and safety remain the top priority guests will experience some differences at the aquarium including reduced capacity, cashless payments, social distancing practices and enhanced cleaning regimes. Sea Life is requiring guests to purchase tickets online in advance to reserve access to the aquarium for their desired dates and time to visit. Face coverings will be required for all guests three years old and up and staff members.

Guests are highly encouraged to visit the resort’s website for further guest experience and visiting details. For more information, visit www.legoland.com/california.