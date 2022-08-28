Sea180 in Imperial Beach, CA to host Margarita Festival September 4th





IMPERIAL BEACH, CA (KUSI)

Sea180 Coastal Tavern in Imperial Beach will host a margarita festival on September 4th, 2022. The festival will include five local tequila companies, food, and music!

The five tequila companies will each create a margarita to taste and the guests will vote on the best one!

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with the owner of Sea180 Ken Irvine, to get all the details on the event!

And earlier on Good Morning San Diego, Ken Irvine says, “Imperial Beach has changed, in a good way!”