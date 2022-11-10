Seaport San Diego redesign advances to environmental review





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The redevelopment of Central Embarcadero along San Diego Bay is one step closer to breaking ground after the San Diego Board of Port commissioners authorized environmental review the week of Nov. 7.

The most exciting part of the potential redevelopment will be the Observation Tower, which is to feature an aquarium, and indoor concert venue, and an observation tower/educational center.

KUSI’s Dan Plante went live with Yehudi Gaffen, CEO of 1HWY1, to discuss plans for the future of San Diego tourism.