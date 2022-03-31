Seaport Village receives award for revitalization

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Port of San Diego and development/design partners Protea Properties and SLP Urban Planning received an award for their revitalization of Seaport Village from the Downtown San Diego Partnership, according to a press release Thursday.

The Port received the Economic Prosperity Award, as part of the Partnership’s “Create the Future Awards” program, during a recent ceremony at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

According to a Port news release, “the successful repositioning and revitalization of Seaport Village is a result of the shared vision and collaboration efforts among the Port, Protea and SLP Urban Planning.”

Located on Harbor Drive in downtown San Diego, Seaport Village first opened in 1980.

Officials said that the Port, which took ownership of Seaport Village in 2018, has made almost $8 million in operational and financial investments to transform the waterfront shopping, dining and entertainment center.

Dan Malcolm, chairman of the Board of Port Commissioners, said his organization is honored to receive the award “to collaborate with Protea and SLP Urban Planning on Seaport’s success.”

“Thanks to our revitalization efforts at Seaport Village, San Diegans are rediscovering our waterfront hub and taking notice of its forward evolution — it’s always been beloved by tourists, and now it’s becoming a San Diego hotspot as well,” Malcolm said. “It’s also attracting the attention of major regional players in the food and beverage space.”

According to Port officials, Seaport Village has gone from 20 vacancies to four vacancies — achieved in coordination with the Port’s leasing broker, Retail Insite — and is operating at 94% occupancy.

Stacey Pennington, president of SLP Urban Planning, said her company was “delighted” to be recognized by the Downtown San Diego Partnership.

“We couldn’t have asked for better partners in the conceptualization and execution of a vision and strategic plan that included robust data collection and human centered design strategies resulting in immersive and experiential art installations and robust regular programming,” Pennington said.

Jeffrey Essakow, president and CEO of Protea Property Management, said with Seaport Village, “We aim to tell the story of a great public space that serves visitors and is also built around the needs and desires of a community.”