Seaport Village streams family-friendly digital series

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Seaport Streams is working to bolster community engagement and positivity during this uncertain time.



While the waterfront property has temporarily reduced its operating hours to zero, Seaport Village is rethinking its business model and creating an all-encompassing “virtual village” experience.



In thanks to the Port of San Diego and various Seaport Village tenants, Seaport Streams provides weekly programming consisting of educational workshops, demonstrations, children’s story-time, weekly virtual concerts and acoustic sets from San Diego’s biggest bands.



Every Friday at 10:30 am, Seaport Streams delivers family-friendly content bringing a some much-needed silliness and recreation to our homebound audience. The episodes are accessible via a live streaming Vimeo channel and on Seaport Village’s Facebook page.



Friday installments of Seaport Streams consist of:



Virtual Storytime: Narrating beloved children’s books and classic tall tales, Tim Kern’s wacky voices, characters and whimsical props bring an engaging and entertaining element to kids’ at-home curriculums. This Friday, May 8th, Tim will be reading Ninja Baby by David Selzer, a hilarious adventure of Ninja Nina and her Kung-Fu Master brother.



Wildcard Workshops: Following storytime on Friday morning, Seaport Village recruits the help of local artists, entertainers and educators to produce interactive, kid-friendly virtual workshops. This week (Friday, May 8th) will feature a How to Juggle lesson with beloved busker Cirque Quick. Grab 3 similar sized items from around the house and tune in for a step-by-step tutorial; anyone ages 4 and older can learn how to juggle with Cirque Quirk’s pro coaching!



Families can look forward to magic acts, arts + crafts, yoga lessons, puppet shows and more in the weeks to come. Stay up to date on programming by following Seaport Village’s social media and/or subscribing to the newsletter.



In addition to Family-Friendly Fridays, Seaport Streams offers music-driven content every Thursday evening, spotlighting weekly acoustic sets from talented local performers. On the third Thursday of each month, Seaport presents Seaport Sessions—a virtual music and arts festival, hosted by radio personality Tim Pyles and featuring concerts curated by The Casbah & Vinyl Junkies.