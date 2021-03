CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Nearly three months after the day she was last seen, Jan. 7, Maya Millete is still missing.

Her family and volunteers are continuing the search today at 9 a.m. at the Proctor Valley Natural Resource Area sign located at 12211 Proctor Valley Rd., Chula Vista.

Maricris Drouaillet, Millete’s sister, joined KUSI on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the ongoing searches.

Visit the Facebook page for her search here.