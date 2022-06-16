Search continues for teenager who drowned off Mission Beach

MISSION BEACH (KUSI) – The search for 18-year-old Woodlain Zachee has resumed Thursday with personnel aboard boats using side-scan sonar off the coast off Mission Beach.

The young man was among several swimmers who began having trouble staying afloat in the water near Jersey Court about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Lifeguards rescued two distressed youths in the group but were unable to locate a third, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Search teams, including personnel with the U.S. Coast Guard, combed the sea in the area until about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, by which time the operation was considered a recovery effort, not a rescue attempt.

The search resumed Wednesday morning, involving three lifeguard rescue vessels and scuba personnel, for a total of 18 personnel taking part. San Diego police dive and helicopter teams also aided in the operation, which was suspended at sunset.

Coincidentally, KUSI Sports interviewed Zachee last week at the Redbird Summer League, where he attended to help the underclassmen on the team develop.

We interviewed Woodlain Zachee at the Redbird Summer League last week. Even though his high school career was complete, he wanted to be there to help develop the Crawford underclassmen. Prayers to the Colts community. pic.twitter.com/HVMeT9fTtZ — Brandon Stone (@BStoneKUSI) June 15, 2022

#21 Woodlain Zachee and his twin brother. Crawford HS basketball stars had just graduated Monday.

Woodlain was one of three teens swimming at Mission Beach Tues. Two teens were rescued, but Woodlain reportedly drowned after being swept out by a rip current. pic.twitter.com/sn6OPuHxdM — ELIZABETH ALVAREZ (@ealvareznews) June 15, 2022