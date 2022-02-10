Search efforts continue for missing Chula Vista mom Maya Millete





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It has been over a year since Maya Millete disappeared from her Chula Vista home.

Her husband, Larry Millete, is currently behind bars and has been charged with her murder.

Her family, her loved ones, and volunteers continue to search areas across the county for any signs of the missing mom.

Maya’s sister, Maricris Drouaillet, and Maya’s brother-in-law, Richard Drouaillet, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the latest search efforts.

Professional guidance has been added to the search team, Maricris added.

Volunteers are always appreciated and the team has an upcoming prayer meeting on Feb. 10.

