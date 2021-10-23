Search for Maya Millete continues in Anza Borrego Desert State Park

EL CAJON (KUSI) – Volunteer search teams looking for missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete continued Saturday morning, this time in the Anza Borrego Desert State Park.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from the carpool meetup in El Cajon with Maya’s brother-in-law and sister, Richard and Maricris Drouaillet, who organized the event.

The search came at the end of a consequential week in the case of Maya Millete, as her husband, Larry Millete was arrested on suspicion of her murder on Oct. 19, and has since pleaded not guilty.

The search team met up to carpool at the Walmart Supercenter in El Cajon at 7 a.m., and continued to the official search site at the Anza Borrego Desert State Park at 8:30 a.m.

The search team is looking for off-road, 4×4 vehicles, cadaver dogs, and those familiar with the desert terrain.

