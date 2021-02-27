Search for missing Chula Vista woman continues with weekend search parties





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several weekend search parties will continue for a missing Chula Vista woman, Maya “May” Millete.

Millete, mother of three children, was last seen or heard from on Jan. 7.

Search parties on Feb. 27:

6 a.m.

Sunrise Community Prayer and Hike

Mother Miguel Mountain via Rock House

The hike includes two miles to the top and back, making it a four-mile round trip.

Children may join the hike if they wish.

Organizers would like attendees to know that a Prayer Hike is not a social gathering and ask that attendees remain respectful and follow the guidance of Millete’s family and leaders.

7 a.m.

2911 Jamacha Rd. El Cajon, CA 92019

Meet at the parking lot behind the Target and search the entire dirt trail behind the Rancho San Diego Towne Center.

Search parties on Feb. 28:

Two North County search parties will be lead by Ashley Rae Rawlins who can be reached at 858-257-8778 .

8 a.m.

Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve

8833 Harmony Grove Rd.

Escondido, CA 92029

Then at 1 p.m. this group will be meeting at:

Lake Hodges

20102 Lake Dr.

Escondido, CA 92029

Depending on time, some other areas may be searched.

1 p.m.

Otay Valley Regional Park

2155 Beyer Blvd.

San Diego, CA 92154

Contact Sylvia Tayebi for questions at 619-240-2024.

Follow the Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/264298041831159

Another way to support is to donate to the family’s GoFundMe account or Venmo, @helpfindMaya, which aids in financing their private investigator and other additional investigative services.

Maricris Drouaillet, sister of Maya Millete, joined KUSI to discuss the details of the search parties.