Search party for Maya Millete to be held this Saturday





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The search for a missing Chula Vista mom continues.

The family of 39-year-old Maya Millete are calling on community members to take part in a search this Saturday at the Buckman Springs Rest Area.

Sister Maricris Drouaillet and #TeamMaya search volunteer Manita Hurt spoke with KUSI’s Teresa Sardina to discuss the details of the upcoming search party.

For those who wish to help out, please visit: https://www.helpfindmaya.com/