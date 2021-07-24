Searches for missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete continue over weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The search continues for missing Chula Vista mother of three, Maya Millete, with two searches taking place Saturday and Sunday, both at 7 a.m. at 102 Marron Valley Rd., Dulzura.

This past week, police officially named Maya’s husband, Larry Millete, a person of interest in the case.

Larry Millete was served with a gun violence restraining order four months after he reported his wife’s disappearance on Jan. 10.

The couple’s home near Mount San Miguel Park was subjected to three search warrants by detectives.

Maya’s sister, Maricris Drouaillet, and Maya’s brother in law, Richard Drouaillet, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alavarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the next searches.

Every weekend since Maya went missing, they have been searching for her, Maricris said.