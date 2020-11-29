Seas ‘n’ Greetings Kicks off outdoors at Birch Aquarium

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Birch Aquarium’s annual Seas ‘n’ Greetings celebration is moving outdoors, for a safe, socially-distanced holiday celebration that runs daily November 28 to December 31, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The outdoor areas of the aquarium will be transformed into a winter wonderland featuring SEAsonal music and decor.

On Tide Pool Plaza, guests can take in epic ocean views while touching juvenile Swell Sharks, Horn Sharks and Round Rays in the aquarium’s newest exhibit.

Additional outdoor activities can be found on the south side of the aquarium, on Smargon Courtyard, which is now tented in preparation for winter weather. There, guests can enjoy some of their favorite animals outdoors, including tropical species like cleaner shrimp, local animals including Leopard Sharks and rays, and baby animals from our nursery, as well as several hands-on activities.

The Education Courtyard has also been activated, to make the most of the aquarium’s outdoor spaces. There, guests can explore elements of the popular Oddities: Hidden Heroes of the Scripps Collections exhibition, while learning more about the superpowers of ocean creatures.

Fun photo opportunities abound with a 12-foot-tall ocean-themed holiday tree, an 18-foot-tall inflatable octopus, a life-sized cutout of Scuba Santa, and the ocean views that have made Birch Aquarium famous.

Due to San Diego’s Purple Tier designation, Birch Aquarium is operating entirely outdoors. Indoor spaces including the Hall of Fishes and Seadragons & Seahorses are temporarily closed and will reopen when restrictions lift.

Seas ‘n’ Greetings is included in the cost of admission and free for members. Tickets must be reserved in advance online for a specific date and time to visit (even for members).

Face coverings are required for all guests ages 2 and up. For more information, and the latest on our health and safety policies and procedures, visit aquarium.ucsd.edu or e-mail aquariuminfo@ucsd.edu.