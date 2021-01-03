Seasonal weather expected across San Diego County





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Seasonal weather conditions were predicted across San Diego County Sunday and much of this week, with weak onshore flow and temperatures near or slightly above normal, the National Weather Service said.

Low coastal clouds will be likely most days during the overnight and morning hours, along with periods of high clouds for most of the week, forecasters said.

A high surf advisory is in effect through 2 p.m. Monday, the NWS said, with widespread surf of 4-7 feet expected Sunday and isolated sets from 8- 10 feet at some beaches south of La Jolla. The surf will slowly decrease Monday night into Tuesday, but a series of long-period swells this week will bring periods of above-average surf through next weekend.

High tide will reach 4.5 feet around noon Monday, forecasters said, bringing dangerous swimming conditions and strong rip currents.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday were expected to be 58-63 degrees with overnight lows of 41-47, the NWS said. Valley highs will be around 62-67 with overnight lows of 42-47.

Mountain highs were expected to be 53-60 with overnight lows of 37-44. Desert highs will be around 68 with overnight lows of 42-51.

Overall, the weather through the next week will be dominated by the passage of successive weak troughs, mainly to the north, the NWS said. At the surface, this will translate into highly seasonal conditions, with minor day-to-day

changes in temperature, and mostly weak onshore flow. Temperatures should increase Wednesday as brief and weak offshore winds bring slight warming west of the mountains.

The weather service said there are no signs of any significant precipitation within the next week.