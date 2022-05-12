SeaWorld has rescued, rehabilitated and released more than 40,000 animals

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SeaWorld has surpassed the milestone of rescuing 40,000 injured, sick, and orphaned animals, underscoring the unrelenting need to help animals in need. SeaWorld has passionately dedicated time, energy, and resources to help a wide range of animal species since its first rescue of a beached Dall’s porpoise in 1965.

SeaWorld is a professionally accredited zoo and one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world. A portion of proceeds from SeaWorld tickets and in park purchases goes toward funding rescue and rehabilitation.

SeaWorld rescue teams are located in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego and are on call 24×7, 365 days a year to help. The more than 40,000 animals rescued span diverse species such as aquatic birds, pinnipeds, turtles, manatees, whales, dolphins, otters and a wide range of other mammals and fish.

The milestone serves as a bleak reminder that marine wildlife continues to face threats. Rehabilitation and return can help. For those few deemed non-releasable by wildlife authorities, accredited zoos like SeaWorld can provide permanent long-term care.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was live at SeaWorld San Diego speaking to some animal care specialists about the achievement, and they caught up with one of San Diego’s most famous Sea Lions, the one that was rescued off the freeway.

