Seaworld hosts Veterans Day Red, White and Blue Solute

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – To honor those who have served and sacrificed in the United States Military, SeaWorld San Diego will host their annul Veterans Day Red, White and Blue Solute.

The festivities include a special show by that SeaWorld Dolphins. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live with the marine creatures and their trainer to talk about the show and what else SeaWorld is doing to honor Veterans and active-duty military personnel for the holiday.