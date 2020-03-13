SeaWorld is closing all theme parks through the end of the March

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Out of an abundance of caution, SeaWorld said they are temporarily closing all of their theme parks, effective March 16, through the end of the March.

“During this time essential personnel, including animal care experts, will continue to look after the health, safety and nutritional needs of the animals in our care. Our animal rescue and rehabilitation operations will also continue to operate,” SeaWorld said in a statement.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment will continue to pay full-time Ambassadors during this period, according to statement.

An update on park operations during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. For more information please visit https://t.co/VJihdaNges pic.twitter.com/M4vJSPfZ5J — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) March 13, 2020