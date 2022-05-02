SeaWorld offers free admission for military to celebrate Military Appreciation Month

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SeaWorld is celebrating Military Appreciation Month with free park admission to active-duty members and veterans.

The theme park is providing complimentary one-day admissions to veterans and their families through July 10.

Active-duty members and up to three of their guests continue to enjoy one-day complimentary admission all year long.

For the past twenty years, SeaWorld has honored our military with free-admission vouchers and more than 10-million military guests have visited the parks at no charge through the waves of honor program.