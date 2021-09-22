SeaWorld San Diego celebrates national sea otter awareness week with special presentations

SeaWorld San Diego is celebrating national sea otter awareness week and KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was there to talk all about it and feed the sea otters!

September 19-25 is Sea Otter Awareness Week and here at SeaWorld San Diego, we’re celebrating by doing special educational presentations in front of Otter Outlook every day at 10:45 am and 1:45 pm. SeaWorld has five Southern Sea Otters and they are all rescues and were rehabilitated to live out their life at SeaWorld in captivity.