SeaWorld San Diego celebrates national sea otter awareness week with special presentations

Kacey McKinnon,
Posted:

Kacey McKinnon

SeaWorld San Diego is celebrating national sea otter awareness week and KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was there to talk all about it and feed the sea otters!

September 19-25 is Sea Otter Awareness Week and here at SeaWorld San Diego, we’re celebrating by doing special educational presentations in front of Otter Outlook every day at 10:45 am and 1:45 pm. SeaWorld has five Southern Sea Otters and they are all rescues and were rehabilitated to live out their life at SeaWorld in captivity.

Categories: Good Morning San Diego