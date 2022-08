SeaWorld San Diego challenges visitors to ride every roller coaster in the park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Did you know August 16th, 2022 was National Roller Coaster Day?

In order to celebrate, SeaWorld San Diego challenged visitors to ride every roller coaster in the park.

With the opening of the new “Emperor,” last March, the park now has four roller coasters for every type of thrill seeker.