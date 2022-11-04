Sec. of State Weber committed to fair, honest, transparent elections

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California Secretary of States’ responsibilities include but are not limited to: to serve as the state’s Chief Elections Officer; to implement electronic filings and Internet disclosure/lobbyist financial information; to maintain the Domestic Partners and Advance Health Care Directive Registries; to safeguard State Archives; and to maintain business filings.

In essence, they manage government honesty, transparency, and record-keeping. In a time when election honesty has come into question, the oversight of elections and ballot dispersal must be managed by only the most capable.

Running for re-election in this position is Dr. Shirley Weber. She joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner to discuss her duties and priorities and how she intends to continue to serve the people of California.