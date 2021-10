Second annual Lobsterfest crawls onto shore in Seaport Village





TUNA HARBOR DOCKSIDE MARKET, SEAPORT VILLAGE (KUSI) – Tuna Harbor’s Dockside Market’s second annual Lobsterfest brought dozens lining around the harbor at Seaport Village on the morning of Oct. 10.

Chef Phil Esteban sold lobster meals during the fest and up to 10 fishermen sold fresh spiny lobsters.

One thing’s for sure: San Diegans love their lobsters.

