Second Privacy Advisory Board meeting Thursday regarding use of smart streetlights

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, San Diego’s Privacy Advisory Board will hold its second meeting as it takes up the San Diego Police Department’s use of Smart Streetlight and Automated License Plate Recognition Technology, its first item being proposed under the city’s new Surveillance Ordinance.

The meeting will be held at the City Administration Building, City Council Chamber, 12th floor, 202 C St.

San Diego police are pushing to outfit streetlights across San Diego with surveillance tools.



The city released a map of the proposed placements for these streetlights.

