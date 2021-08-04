Second proposed placement for SVP Merle Wakefield in Borrego Springs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Community outrage is continuing to rumble against the newly proposed placement of sexually violent predator Merle Wakefield in the Borrego Springs area.

Survivor Mary Taylor, who also fought against the placement of Wakefield in the Mount Helix community, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss her reaction to this new placement.

San Diego Superior Court Judge David M. Gill will oversee Wakefield’s placement.

As a daughter of a county judge, Judge Gill does not listen well to the community, which she knows from experience with him in a courtroom, Taylor explained.

“We are so proud of Escondido, and we are proud of La Mesa, and we are so proud of Mount Helix and we are proud of Borrego Springs because people are no longer sitting down and saying, ‘Oh well, I guess there’s nothing I can do about it,'” said Taylor.