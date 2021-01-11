Second round of Oceanside business grants opens to business owners Monday

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – The second round of Oceanside Small Business Grants will open to business owners at 8 a.m. Monday as part of an effort by the Oceanside City Council to keep small businesses afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the council approved a grant program to provide financial assistance to local businesses impacted by COVID-19. The program is funded with $750,000 in unused funds from the COVID-19 business loan program that began in April 2020.

This second round of grants builds on the initial grant program where 130 local businesses were awarded $257,000, along with a no-to-low interest business loan program, a shop local campaign, relaxed business regulations and a utility relief program.

Grants ranging from $1,000 to $7,500 will be awarded on a first come, first served basis. A tiered system that considers the business type and financial impact of COVID-19 will be used to determine grant amounts.

“Small businesses are the drivers of economic growth in our city, and this program will get funding to those that need it the most,” said Mayor Esther Sanchez. “We are committed to helping our businesses survive through this challenging time. I am hopeful that Oceanside restaurants and other small businesses will regain the strong momentum they had before the pandemic.”

Oceanside is partnering with MainStreet Oceanside and the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce to manage the program and disburse funds to eligible Oceanside businesses. MainStreet will take applications for downtown businesses and the chamber will take applications for businesses elsewhere in the city

The online application will be available at 8 a.m. on the City of Oceanside Economic Development website, www.osidebiz.com.