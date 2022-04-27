Second woman says she was raped at ‘criminal’ homeless camp, San Diego County won’t act





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Less than two weeks ago, KUSI’s Teresa Sardina spoke with San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson, who represents the area where a massive, crime ridden homeless encampment exists.

The location of what is now being called the “criminal encampment” along North Magnolia Avenue, is just outside the City of El Cajon limits. KUSI originally spoke with El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, who had problems with the encampment being just outside of his jurisdiction.

Back in March, Mayor Wells told KUSI’s Dan Plante the massive homeless encampment was on San Diego County land, just across the street from the City of El Cajon. Wells does not allow sidewalk encampments in the City of El Cajon, but was and voiced his concern and problems with the large one right across the street from El Cajon businesses that the County of San Diego refuses to do anything about.

Mayor Wells pointed out it’s two styles of governing, with obviously differing outcomes.

The situation drastically escalated after a missing girl was found in a camper with a 32-year-old man at the homeless encampment along Magnolia Avenue. The girl was a victim of many sex crimes, and despite it all, the County of San Diego has taken no action.

To follow up on the “criminal encampment,” KUSI’s Teresa Sardina sat down with Supervisor Joel Anderson who expressed frustration with the specific encampment. Sardina said more sexual violent predators could be living in this encampment, and something like this could happen again.

Anderson responded saying, “sex crimes happen all the time. We have sex trafficking, because we are on the border, more than anyone else. It is a huge issue.”

Anderson also explained his hands are tied, because “the courts have ruled you cannot move people off (the street) until you can provide them beds.” Adding that “the courts ruled and handcuffed us in that way.”

To make matters worse, Republican State Senator Brian Jones, introduced a bill to help our elected leaders fix these serious crimes from happening within the homeless community, but it was killed by California’s Democrat super-majority.

About a week later, KUSI is learning that a approximately 19-year-old woman is claiming she was raped in this very same homeless encampment, on the San Diego County side of the street. Surveillance video from nearby businesses shows the woman naked, frantically running around looking for help after exiting a car with three other men.

Employees of the nearby businesses attended to the woman, and are outraged that this homeless encampment is still there. Video shows Sheriff deputies detain one of the men, who then turned aggressive toward them. The victim was taken by paramedics to be cared for.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina reached back out to Supervisor Joel Anderson, but his office deferred to the Sheriff’s Department. The complete response is below:

Hi Teresa, Law enforcement in the unincorporated County is the responsibility of the Sheriff's Department; we suggest reaching out to them on this matter. Their Media Relations Director is Amber Baggs and she can be reached at Amber.Baggs@sdsheriff.org or 858-974-2052. Also, my apologies on a late response to your message from last week. There are no hard feelings— from my point of view, it's always disappointing when the good that is being done is overshadowed by the work that there is still left to do. Supervisor Anderson will be holding a press conference at the magnolia encampment this Friday at 11:00 AM.

