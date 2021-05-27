Secretary Mark Ghaly calls on legislature to invest in youth mental and behavioral health

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly plans to meet with mental health leaders to push the Legislature to pass youth mental and behavioral health programs with Gov. Newsom’s May Revision.

Dr. Ghaly plans to stress the issue with Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, former Director of the National Institute of Mental Health Dr. Tom Insel, and youth mental health advocate and student Sara Faraj.

The pandemic has had devastating effects on children and youth, Dr. Ghaly said, adding that without action, untreated anxiety, depression, psychosis, and new substance use disorders will continue to grow.

They will be urging more attention to be given to prevention and early intervention services, increasing the number of behavioral health professionals, supplying more crisis services and multiplying acute care services and beds.

Gov. Newsom’s May Revision seeks to make investments in California’s behavioral health system.

Mark Ghaly, MD, MPH, Secretary, California Health and Human Services Agency, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss his plans.

"Just one third of young people in CA who have diagnoseable mental health issues get the help that they need… The investments we're talking about today in the budget are certainly going to make that gap close," said Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly on @CAgovernor's #CAcomeback plan. pic.twitter.com/3oHU4ADdVa — CA Health and Human Services (@CHHSAgency) May 25, 2021