Security camera footage from Atlanta, GA allegedly shows ballots being counted overnight

ATLANTA, GA (KUSI) – A video that surfaced during a Georgia State Senate hearing on possible election fraud is raising some serious questions about the results of the 2020 election.

The video was presented by President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani and other members of his team.

It is surveillance video that shows suitcases of ballots being pulled from underneath a table, covered by a tablecloth, after the poll workers were told to go home for the night.

The poll workers say they assumed everyone was leaving the building and the counting was done, but four people stayed behind.

Once everybody left, these four people began counting the ballots that were hidden in the suitcases underneath the table.

After this security footage was presented, Rudy Giuliani tweeted multiple times that this proves the Georgia election was a “fraud.”

ELECTION IN GEORGIA IS NOW PROVEN TO BE A FRAUD. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 3, 2020

The video tape doesn’t lie. Fulton County Democrats stole the election. It’s now beyond doubt. Go to the tape! — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 4, 2020

The Georgia middle of the night theft of thousands of votes changes everything. Watch it and Biden is not-elect anything. Looks like Biden Democrats doing a bank heist. In 5 states there are 800 sworn statements of eyewitnesses to Democrat cheating. States changing. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 4, 2020

The “Bank Heist tape changes the result in Georgia. The State Legislature has no choice but to assume its powers under the US Constitution, article II (1) [2] and select Trump electors. More important it seems th have the courage to do so. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 4, 2020