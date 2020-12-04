Security camera footage from Atlanta, GA allegedly shows ballots being counted overnight
ATLANTA, GA (KUSI) – A video that surfaced during a Georgia State Senate hearing on possible election fraud is raising some serious questions about the results of the 2020 election.
The video was presented by President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani and other members of his team.
It is surveillance video that shows suitcases of ballots being pulled from underneath a table, covered by a tablecloth, after the poll workers were told to go home for the night.
The poll workers say they assumed everyone was leaving the building and the counting was done, but four people stayed behind.
Once everybody left, these four people began counting the ballots that were hidden in the suitcases underneath the table.
After this security footage was presented, Rudy Giuliani tweeted multiple times that this proves the Georgia election was a “fraud.”