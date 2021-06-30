Security video captures vandalism at SDSU Chabad House, now under investigation





SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY (KUSI) – Two women have vandalized San Diego State University’s Chabad House, the second incident to befall this house in 2021 alone.

The surveillance video shows two women running across the lawn in front of the Chabad House, one holding a banner which they tore off the side of the building before vandalizing the menorah.

One woman shook the large menorah so hard that a piece of it fell.

Rabbi Chalom Boudjnah of the SDSU Chabad House has said that it looked like the woman was trying to take the whole structure down.

Just last month, there was another break-in at the same house where a group of perpetrators entered and stole mementos.

Amazingly, they later posted photos to social media, brandishing the stolen items.

The Rabbi decided to not press charges against the group since they admitted their sins and apologized.

It is still unclear if charges will be pressed for this new crime, should investigators find the perpetrators.

San Diego’s Anti-Defamation League has said that California ranks third highest in the nation for anti-Semitic incidents.

SDSU is making efforts to address the incident.

SDSU President Adela de la Torre has stated, “To members of our Jewish community: Our campus community stands with you and is in opposition to every act of bias and discrimination targeting you — all of which fail to undermine who you are and the many positive contributions you make to our community.”

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was live at SDSU with more details.

Rabbi Chalom Boudjnah has started a GoFundMe to repair the damage at the Chabad House.