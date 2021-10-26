Selfie Social opens in Kearny Mesa

A new unique restaurant and bar opened up in Kearny Mesa. In addition to vegan comfort foot they also have six curated open rooms designed for the best selfie picture. The rooms will be tuned over for new concepts every 6-8 months. They wanted to build a space where people can have fun and engage with each other through the power of pictures posting via Tiktok, IG or Facebook. The current rooms and photo opportunities to include – Squid Games, Friends, Ball Room, Rick and Morty Room, All Pink room bed, Illusion Room.