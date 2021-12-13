Sempra Foundation donates $350,000 for solar projects on reservations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sempra Foundation has donated more than $350,000 to GRID Alternatives with the intent to advance energy access in California tribal communities by developing, financing and implementing solar power projects, it was announced Monday.

The foundation, founded by San Diego-based Sempra Energy, will support the installation of around 200 kilowatts of solar capacity at single-family residences and apartment buildings at four reservations in San Diego County and Bishop, California, for more than 200 tribal members. The installations will be completed through the Tribal Solar Accelerator Fund, a tribal-led initiative that supports tribes in achieving their renewable energy goals.

“Energy access is critical to empowering communities, reducing emissions and building an equitable future for all,” said Lisa Alexander, director and board chair of Sempra Foundation. “Access to cleaner and more reliable forms of energy makes sustainable development possible — and we are proud to support this work in tribal communities throughout California.”

The Tribal Solar Accelerator Fund seeks to address barriers by building renewable energy infrastructure intended to be cost-effective, engage tribal participation and build climate resiliency.

“Solar energy and workforce training is critical to building energy sovereignty in tribal communities,” said Tanksi Clairmont, director of the fund.