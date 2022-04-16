Sempra to payout some of it’s biggest investors

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sempra Energy, parent company of SDG&E, is expected to give some big paychecks to some of it’s biggest investors.

The payout comes on the heels of record high SDG&E bills for people across San Diego County.

It also reinforces the belief by many consumers that the profit margins are just too high.

It is believed that Sempra is expected to pay investors around $1.14 for every share they own.

The company is expected to determine their rates after a state-mandated proceeding on May 16th.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with former San Diego City attorney, Mike Aguirre, about the payout from Sempra.