Sen. Brian Dahle discusses Gov. Newsom’s failures in gubernatorial debate





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2022 Midterms are underway and Election Day is fast approaching. In preparation, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sen. Brian Dahle faced off in the only gubernatorial debate scheduled for the Californian legislators this election season.

Both parties discussed their thoughts on climate change, the economy, and the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election.

KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Sen. Brian Dahle to discuss the debate and the upcoming election.

(Below) Political Analyst Tom Del Beccaro dissected the debate and explained Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent lies regarding Republican legislation.