Sen. Brian Jones calls on Gov. Newsom to stop hiding sexually violent predators

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – Sen. Brian Jones, representing State Senate 38th District, called on Gov. Gavin Newsom to order the Department of State Hospitals to stop releasing sexually violent predators in unsuspecting residential neighborhoods throughout the state.

Sen. Jones himself joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss his effort to protect East County residents from these predators.

He reiterated that he would continue to fight to amend the state’s transparency issues and overall process of handling SVPs.

“It’s probably the number one issue that my office is working on right now,” Sen. Jones added.